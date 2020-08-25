Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,395,000 after purchasing an additional 192,198 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,463,000 after acquiring an additional 227,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,013,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,517,000 after acquiring an additional 130,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,350,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 410,745 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $157.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.83. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.60 and a 200-day moving average of $138.03.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

