Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,349 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

