Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 715.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Yeti were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Yeti by 1,958.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

YETI opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 436,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $14,101,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,828 shares in the company, valued at $20,077,473.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,692 shares of company stock worth $19,589,742. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

