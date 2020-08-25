Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1,784.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 43.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WHR opened at $181.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.05. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $185.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

