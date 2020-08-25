Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,199,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,222 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,907,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,853,000 after buying an additional 1,745,188 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,129,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,041,000 after buying an additional 874,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.