Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,276.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,185,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088,698 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,702,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,984 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,007,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 493,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,711,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 473,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,582,000 after acquiring an additional 122,246 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $113.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.12. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

