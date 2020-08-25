Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 46,626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 468,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 49,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,001,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 248,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FAX stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

