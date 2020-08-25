Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 593.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,030.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $573,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Datadog by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 384,200 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $27,051,522.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,256,417.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 219,200 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $15,433,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,954,426.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,751,089 shares of company stock worth $230,068,170 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

