Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 8,166 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 18,559.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BofA Securities cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.54.

TTWO opened at $172.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.39 and a 200 day moving average of $133.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.61. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $575,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,395,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,119 shares of company stock valued at $21,311,952. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.