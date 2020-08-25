Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,868 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

