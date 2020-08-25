Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,748 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 522.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $69.71.

