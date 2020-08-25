Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 12,460 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 230.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 1,180.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 205.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

NYSE:STT opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

