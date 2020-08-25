Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 110 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,406,000 after buying an additional 178,008 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 18,136.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,335,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,328,099 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 651,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,550,000 after buying an additional 54,578 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6,497.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 319,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,194,000 after buying an additional 314,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,835,000.

IXN opened at $266.24 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $155.91 and a 12-month high of $267.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.25.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

