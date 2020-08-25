Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 65,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 28.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 11.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 28.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 133,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 15.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

