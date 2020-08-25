Advisors Preferred LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $283.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,249,354. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $286.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

