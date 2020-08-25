Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 632 ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

HACK stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 155,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,708. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16.

