Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 84,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 464.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 135,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 111,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.50. 4,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $175.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $1,237,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,689,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,137,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $235,264.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,933 shares of company stock worth $33,426,094 in the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

