Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.94. 129,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,557. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.02.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

