Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $78,000 in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 806,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after acquiring an additional 234,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,464,000 after purchasing an additional 119,143 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 272,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 63,354 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $5,752,000.

FTLS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,861. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $44.34.

