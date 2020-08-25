Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $57,000 in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSJ. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSJ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.07. 16,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,830. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.75. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $126.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.