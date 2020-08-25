Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $234,000 in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $775,000. AXA lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 875.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,051,000 after purchasing an additional 552,603 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,593. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The company has a market capitalization of $93.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.29 and its 200 day moving average is $151.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

