Advisors Preferred LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $306.34. The company had a trading volume of 97,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,578. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $175.25 and a 52-week high of $309.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.57.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.