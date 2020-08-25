Advisors Preferred LLC Has $90,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 1,601.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 375.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,255. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

