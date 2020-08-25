Advisors Preferred LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 361.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2,740.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

BATS IGV traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.44. 539,472 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.76.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.