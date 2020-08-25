Advisors Preferred LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:BBH traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $155.56. 25,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,256. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.21 and a 200-day moving average of $150.45. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $112.03 and a 52-week high of $178.10.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.