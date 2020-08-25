Advisors Preferred LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 637.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 294.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 121.7% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Shares of IXJ stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 95,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

