Advisors Preferred LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,082 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,056,000 after purchasing an additional 713,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,463,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,269,000 after buying an additional 602,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,879,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,299. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average is $121.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.