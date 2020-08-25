Advisors Preferred LLC Cuts Position in VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index (NASDAQ:UGLD)

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index (NASDAQ:UGLD) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ UGLD remained flat at $$201.36 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 133,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,791. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.52. VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index has a 52 week low of $113.70 and a 52 week high of $210.21.

