Advisors Preferred LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFIG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 64,518 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 40,061 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $921,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000.

NYSEARCA:PFIG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,100. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56.

