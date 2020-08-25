Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stake Decreased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

In other news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $356,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $367,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,354 shares of company stock worth $1,372,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AEIS stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $82.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.