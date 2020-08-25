Adaptimmune Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,438 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 665% compared to the typical daily volume of 188 call options.

Several research firms have commented on ADAP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,687.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Lunger sold 4,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $44,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gavin Wood bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $53,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,611 shares of company stock worth $4,735,402. 18.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 945,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,004,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,026,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $14,394,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

