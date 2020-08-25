Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) Stake Cut by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,502 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 364,464 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 14.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of ADX remained flat at $$16.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,394. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.