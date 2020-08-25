AceD (ACED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $670,666.94

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. AceD has a total market capitalization of $670,666.94 and approximately $12,276.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001617 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,423,202 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

