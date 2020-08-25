Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ANF opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $622.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

