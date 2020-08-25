AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 14.4% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 69.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 158,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 64,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 25.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 269,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 55,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.87.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,037. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day moving average is $89.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

