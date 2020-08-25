AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after buying an additional 696,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.87.

ABBV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.24. The company had a trading volume of 132,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,037. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.46. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $167.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

