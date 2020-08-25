AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AACAY opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

