A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,284 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $1,296,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $5,456,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,493. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $53.72.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,135. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

