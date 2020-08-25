8,904 Shares in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Acquired by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,052,000 after acquiring an additional 710,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,137,000 after acquiring an additional 647,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after acquiring an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 58.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,539 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

C traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,601,904. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.