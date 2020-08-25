7,478 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,478 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

