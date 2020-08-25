7,429 Shares in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 1,158.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 506,381 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Msci by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,273,000 after purchasing an additional 484,992 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter worth about $127,387,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Msci by 27.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 929,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,474,000 after buying an additional 201,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 139.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,228,000 after buying an additional 183,821 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSCI traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $362.85. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,735. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $210.34 and a 1-year high of $398.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.69. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 283,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,349,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,898,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

