7,274 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Acquired by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 2,121.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,272,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ciena by 167.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ciena by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $254,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,350 shares of company stock worth $9,693,390. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

CIEN stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,422. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

