6,475 Shares in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $66,194,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $18,642,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Moderna by 606.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 174,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 150,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Moderna by 3,109.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 119,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus began coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

MRNA traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.50. 106,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,013,012. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67. Moderna Inc has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 98,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $5,771,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,755.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $640,888.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,729,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,473,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,421 shares of company stock valued at $84,373,822. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

