6,137 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,137 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 6,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $503,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,140.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Shares of LNG stock opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

