6,012 Shares in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 53.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ITT by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,393,000 after buying an additional 61,753 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 6.2% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after buying an additional 89,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,061,000 after buying an additional 32,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ITT by 37.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after buying an additional 275,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,095.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. ITT Inc has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

