5,693 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after buying an additional 2,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,569,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 87,515 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 37.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,389,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

MPC traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $36.34. 88,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078,188. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

