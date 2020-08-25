5,667 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Semtech by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 67,910 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Semtech by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Semtech by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Semtech by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Semtech news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $270,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,000.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,628 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $64.10.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.18 million. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

