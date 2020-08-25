522 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 522 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,033 shares of company stock worth $116,444,190. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $489.91. 50,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.77.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.