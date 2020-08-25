4NEW (KWATT) Price Up 39.9% This Week

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Hotbit and BitForex. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $16,811.19 and approximately $7,394.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00126718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.94 or 0.01709373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00191515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00150828 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Exrates, IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.