4,716 Shares in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ABIOMED by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in ABIOMED by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $33,815,313 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global raised shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $304.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $319.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.91.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

